Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Increases Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GD. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.39. 1,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,364. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.10. The firm has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $121.67 and a 1-year high of $186.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.73%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.06.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

