L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AIQUY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

AIQUY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.01. 64,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.32. L’Air Liquide has a 1-year low of $23.84 and a 1-year high of $34.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 163,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 3.1% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 75,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide in the fourth quarter worth $385,000. Institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments.

