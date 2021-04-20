Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Purchases 2,026 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,392 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.51. 232,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,103,070. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $43.18.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.628 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.