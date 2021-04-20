Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Receives $819.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $825.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.29, for a total value of $1,075,292.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.64, for a total value of $42,694.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,836 shares of company stock worth $6,692,520 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 283.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 23,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth about $416,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $8.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $725.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,801. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $666.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $714.48. Equinix has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $839.77. The firm has a market cap of $65.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Equinix will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

