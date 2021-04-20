Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.43.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AKBA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKBA. Satter Management CO. L.P. bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $13,027,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 1,963.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,447,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 459.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,201,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 986,634 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,134,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 537,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 402,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKBA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.81. 82,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,190,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.11. Akebia Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $13.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.24.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.86 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

