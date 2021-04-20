$85.93 Million in Sales Expected for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) will report $85.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $85.37 million to $86.30 million. Perion Network reported sales of $66.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full year sales of $375.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $374.00 million to $377.82 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $408.98 million, with estimates ranging from $398.98 million to $414.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $118.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.80 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 6.21%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Shares of NASDAQ PERI traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.88. 14,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,227. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $503.72 million, a P/E ratio of 55.70, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. Perion Network has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $28.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 302.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 11,206 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 2,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Perion Network in the third quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

