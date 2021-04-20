Brokerages Set Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target at $32.70

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.92.

BLDP has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a $40.00 target price on Ballard Power Systems and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Ballard Power Systems stock traded down $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $19.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,707,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.10. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.85 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.03. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The business had revenue of $28.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $55,987,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,089,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,975,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,220,000 after buying an additional 1,173,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 664,202.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,850,000 after buying an additional 976,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,151,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,355,000 after buying an additional 565,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

