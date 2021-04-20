Brightworth Raises Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Brightworth lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,597 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.8% of Brightworth’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Brightworth’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $78.20. 83,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,755,132. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $197.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

