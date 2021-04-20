Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Position Reduced by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.19.

TMO traded down $3.53 on Tuesday, hitting $484.11. 21,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,611. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $316.36 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $459.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $474.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

