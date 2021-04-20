Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 429,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 71,818 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 17,694 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 127,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,974. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.79. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

