Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is Financial Consulate Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Financial Consulate Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 6.4% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of SCHM traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,118. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.45. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.52 and a 52-week high of $77.66.

