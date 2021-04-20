Brokerages Expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $136.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to announce $136.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $133.00 million and the highest is $139.70 million. Hope Bancorp reported sales of $132.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year sales of $554.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $544.30 million to $561.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $561.53 million, with estimates ranging from $553.50 million to $576.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.25 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 6.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $14.68. 58,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $16.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,451,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $524,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,177,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,320,000 after buying an additional 465,061 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,813,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,609,000 after buying an additional 365,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 718,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,839,000 after buying an additional 192,135 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

