L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the March 15th total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LHX. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.46.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $864,584,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $372,443,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,250 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 233.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 527,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,747,000 after acquiring an additional 369,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 156.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 588,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,227,000 after acquiring an additional 359,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $207.71. The stock had a trading volume of 10,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,062. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

