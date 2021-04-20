Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GTES. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

GTES traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.63. The stock had a trading volume of 13,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,406. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.60 and a beta of 1.87. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $794.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $364,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

