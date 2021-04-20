$2.02 Million in Sales Expected for Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) to announce $2.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $800,000.00 and the highest is $2.90 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year sales of $26.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.90 million to $37.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $80.83 million, with estimates ranging from $62.86 million to $97.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evofem Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.07.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 230.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 24,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 548.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 179,175 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Evofem Biosciences by 776.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 99,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 87,962 shares in the last quarter. 44.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVFM traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $1.43. The company had a trading volume of 84,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,499,044. The stock has a market cap of $118.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.07. Evofem Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.62.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

