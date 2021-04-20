Zacks: Analysts Expect Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) will post $137.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aphria’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $129.14 million to $152.23 million. Aphria reported sales of $109.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aphria will report full-year sales of $509.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $495.59 million to $534.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $655.27 million, with estimates ranging from $599.78 million to $726.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aphria.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 11th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.10). Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APHA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Aphria from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aphria in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Aphria from $15.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Aphria has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aphria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aphria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aphria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aphria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aphria by 650.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APHA traded down $1.24 on Friday, hitting $13.17. 930,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,231,877. Aphria has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $32.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

