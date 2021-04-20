Optas LLC Cuts Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Optas LLC lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,249 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,499,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.22. The company had a trading volume of 87,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,548,243. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.64. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $71.75 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $152.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

