Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Raises Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.2% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $108.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.80 and a 200-day moving average of $102.16. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.17%.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.65.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.