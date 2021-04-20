Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,125 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after buying an additional 3,340,696 shares during the period. Swedbank acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,960,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $460,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 24,589.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,125,594 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $72,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,035 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Oracle from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upgraded Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.04.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.85. The company had a trading volume of 397,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,814,075. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $80.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.