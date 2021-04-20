Fire Lotto (FLOT) Price Tops $0.0073

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Fire Lotto coin can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. Fire Lotto has a market cap of $201,086.60 and $16.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00073139 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002849 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Fire Lotto Profile

Fire Lotto (CRYPTO:FLOT) is a coin. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 coins. The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery . Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FireLotto is an Ethereum-based lottery for cryptocurrencies. It's a finished and launched product whose code is available for inspection. The FLOT token allows holders to receive a commission from each ticket sold in every drawing. “

Fire Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fire Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

