FinNexus (FNX) Tops One Day Volume of $4.24 Million

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. During the last seven days, FinNexus has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. FinNexus has a total market cap of $14.43 million and approximately $4.24 million worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FinNexus coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00000875 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00067761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00020316 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00091787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $363.16 or 0.00643641 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00046729 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

FinNexus Profile

FNX is a coin. It launched on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 29,217,626 coins. The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

Buying and Selling FinNexus

