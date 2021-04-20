GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised GN Store Nord A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.05. 122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52-week low of $45.04 and a 52-week high of $89.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.32 and a 200-day moving average of $80.67.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer segments in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

