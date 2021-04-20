Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to post $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Banc of California’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.25. Banc of California posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 236.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Banc of California.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Banc of California had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $68.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.34 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BANC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banc of California currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.08.

Shares of Banc of California stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.41. 9,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,806. Banc of California has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Banc of California during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banc of California (BANC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.