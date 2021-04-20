A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.86.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AOS shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE AOS traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.60. 9,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,053. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.85%.

In other news, VP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $447,642.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at $979,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,179 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,308,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $619,919,000 after purchasing an additional 254,238 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,083,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,055,000 after buying an additional 145,491 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,467,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,253,000 after purchasing an additional 16,203 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,869,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,494,000 after buying an additional 37,643 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth $83,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

