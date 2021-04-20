Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,419 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 247,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Argus upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.07.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,976,447.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,363,130 shares of company stock valued at $250,457,795 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $187.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.