Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Receives $15.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.25.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.
Shares of LAUR stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 20,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Laureate Education has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $15.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average is $14.07.
Laureate Education Company Profile
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
