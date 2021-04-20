Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Receives $15.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of LAUR stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 20,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Laureate Education has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $15.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average is $14.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAUR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth $293,000. 52.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

