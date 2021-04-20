BLB&B Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.61. 1,405,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,040,520. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $53.67 and a 52-week high of $79.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

