Trust Co. of Vermont Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,867 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, FIX lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.11.

Shares of WMT opened at $139.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.22. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.01 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $393.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,991,487. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

