Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after buying an additional 7,014,302 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Facebook by 357.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after buying an additional 3,296,086 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $995,064,000 after buying an additional 1,427,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,528,668 shares of company stock worth $428,312,941. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.78.

Shares of FB stock opened at $302.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $286.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.52. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.34 and a 52 week high of $315.88. The company has a market cap of $860.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.