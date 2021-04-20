Kinross Gold (TSE:K) PT Lowered to C$17.50 at Eight Capital

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Eight Capital from C$20.00 to C$17.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 81.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Kinross Gold to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of TSE K traded up C$0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.62. 2,985,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,184,134. The company has a market cap of C$12.13 billion and a PE ratio of 7.22. Kinross Gold has a one year low of C$7.75 and a one year high of C$13.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kinross Gold news, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson sold 212,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.26, for a total value of C$1,752,681.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,383,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,686,652.72. Also, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total value of C$125,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,626 shares in the company, valued at C$1,044,365.88. Insiders sold a total of 819,060 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,196 in the last 90 days.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

