Financial Consulate Inc. Makes New $216,000 Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,623 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM traded up $5.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,424,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $124.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $137.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.01.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

