International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 89.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 449,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,554 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,893,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,724,000 after buying an additional 56,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after buying an additional 63,726 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $10.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $333.05. 89,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,311,371. The firm has a market cap of $115.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.36 and a twelve month high of $356.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several analysts have weighed in on GS shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

