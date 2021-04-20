Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 455,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,938 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $47,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $524,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,822,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,164,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.21. 486,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,970,292. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.14 billion, a PE ratio of -16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.68.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.