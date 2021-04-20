Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 3.3% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $31,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total value of $256,742.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,260,036. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

Broadcom stock traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $458.64. 77,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,181,832. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $469.71 and its 200-day moving average is $431.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.80 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The stock has a market cap of $187.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.05, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

