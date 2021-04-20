Optas LLC Purchases 4,206 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Optas LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 77.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CL. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,699.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,932,000 after purchasing an additional 275,373 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.17.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $26,697.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

CL traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.43. The stock had a trading volume of 64,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,966,358. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.61. The company has a market capitalization of $68.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $65.54 and a twelve month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

