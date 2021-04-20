Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Has $6.19 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up approximately 3.0% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.57.

Shares of CAT opened at $232.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $237.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.71. The company has a market capitalization of $126.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

