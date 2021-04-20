Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to announce $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.55. Avnet posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on AVT. Loop Capital increased their target price on Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

AVT traded down $0.88 on Thursday, reaching $43.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,169. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. Avnet has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $44.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.03 and its 200 day moving average is $36.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

In other news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $173,373.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Avnet during the first quarter worth about $388,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Avnet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 129,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Avnet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Avnet by 37.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Avnet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,737,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,238,000 after purchasing an additional 17,124 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

