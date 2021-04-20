Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

STL stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.62. 627,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,078,997. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.70. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $26.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STL shares. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,159.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $192,029.44. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

