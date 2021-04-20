The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. United Bank increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 67,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,744,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,732,000 after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 18.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.73.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.49. 372,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,749,604. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $43.20 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

