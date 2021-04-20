Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,637 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,245,000 after purchasing an additional 711,940 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,633,000 after buying an additional 650,831 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,249,000 after buying an additional 272,863 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,135,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,244,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,356. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.58. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $72.53 and a 52-week high of $103.78.

