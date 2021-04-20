Analysts Set Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Target Price at GBX 1,799.60

Shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,799.60 ($23.51).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,040 ($26.65) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Intermediate Capital Group stock traded down GBX 35 ($0.46) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,969 ($25.73). The stock had a trading volume of 453,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,453. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,898.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,681.78. The company has a market capitalization of £5.72 billion and a PE ratio of 36.91. Intermediate Capital Group has a 52-week low of GBX 920.50 ($12.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,057 ($26.87). The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.29.

In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider Davies of Abersoch purchased 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,884 ($24.61) per share, for a total transaction of £37,623.48 ($49,155.32).

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

