CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Lowered by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 96,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,508,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 309.2% during the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.58.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,788,938. The company has a market cap of $74.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a one year low of $58.80 and a one year high of $99.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.98 and its 200-day moving average is $89.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

