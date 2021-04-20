Colfax Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 3,064 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 300% compared to the average volume of 766 call options.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CFX shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.39.

Shares of NYSE CFX traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.96. 9,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -894.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.73. Colfax has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $50.26.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $828.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.20 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colfax will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Colfax news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $850,948.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,810,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $85,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,517.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,524 shares of company stock worth $1,886,484 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Colfax by 151.4% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Colfax by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Colfax in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

