North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.77.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.24. The stock had a trading volume of 263,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,548,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.85 and its 200 day moving average is $141.64. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $71.75 and a one year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.