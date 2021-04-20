Lantz Financial LLC Purchases 21 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 855 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Adobe by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Adobe by 47.7% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 97,269 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,239,000 after purchasing an additional 31,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $514.61. 12,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,769,920. The stock has a market cap of $245.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.21 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $469.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $478.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. Adobe’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total transaction of $1,014,976.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,278,094.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,958 shares of company stock valued at $54,808,499 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

