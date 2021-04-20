Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Decreases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,578 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 1.1% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,901,869,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,052,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,700 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,851,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,005,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.32.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.20. 1,153,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,802,168. The company has a market cap of $329.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $40.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

