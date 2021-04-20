Liberty Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,738 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,738 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 388.6% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FAST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $33.96 and a 52 week high of $51.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.79.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $29,052.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

