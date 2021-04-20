Arweave (AR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $16.90 Million

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $771.32 million and approximately $16.90 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can now be bought for approximately $23.10 or 0.00041118 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arweave alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00015524 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000131 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000238 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.