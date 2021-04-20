Anchor Protocol Market Cap Hits $264.12 Million (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $4.83 or 0.00008593 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a total market cap of $264.12 million and $6.99 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006315 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00020981 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $901.44 or 0.01604777 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

Anchor Protocol (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,715,712 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

