MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Up 2.6%

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.27. Approximately 91,682 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,746,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

MNKD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MannKind has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,043 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,469,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 132,210 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 333,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 12,471 shares during the last quarter. 29.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

